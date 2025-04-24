Heading for Champions League, Frankfurt missing Marmoush’s smarts

BERLIN, April 24 (Xinhua) — The race for European spots in the German Bundesliga is entering a critical phase. No fewer than nine clubs are vying for a prized position, and Bayern Munich is on course for its 34th national championship.

While Stuttgart, Augsburg, Monchengladbach, Bremen, Dortmund, Mainz, Freiburg, and Leipzig remain hopeful, Eintracht Frankfurt is poised for a historic opportunity to secure the 2022 UEFA Europa League winner’s first Champions League qualification, triggered by its league performance.

Having had a solid campaign in the 2024-25 season, one of the league’s youngest squads now is missing its top striker Omar Marmoush. Marmoush’s move during the winter transfer window boosted the club’s finances but severely impacted their scoring ability.

Frankfurt’s goal conversion rate dropped from 29.6 percent with the Egyptian to 22.8 percent without him. The average number of goal-scoring opportunities per game fell from eight to six, and the team scored 2.35 goals in 90 minutes with Marmoush compared to only 1.38 without him.

Coach Dino Toppmoller’s attempt to distribute the offensive load among multiple players has not yielded the desired results. As the young squad faces a demanding stretch ahead, qualifying for the Champions League would be a significant step toward becoming one of Europe’s elite teams.

Hugo Ekitike harvested 14 aside from six assists, while his teammates Michy Batshuayi (2/0), Elye Wahi (0/0 – both winter break arrivals), Ansgar Knauff (1/6), and Jean-Matteo Bahoya (2/2) couldn’t catch up with Marmoush’s balance of 15 goals and ten assists in 17 games.

Efficiency has emerged as the team’s most pressing concern following their Euro League exit against Tottenham. While Knauff and Bahoya provide dynamic runs down the wings, their finishing in the box has been disappointing.

The team is to blame for wasting too many opportunities, 23-year-old Knauff said. Despite the goal drought, ambitions remain to successfully cross the finish line.

Due to the injury loss of German 2014 FIFA World Cup hero Mario Goetze, the Eintracht coach is considering a system change from one to two strikers despite the encouraging performance of his young wingers Knauff and Bahoya.

Having to digest the recent Euro League exit makes the season finish turn into a “mind case,” as Toppmoller put it. To overcome “mental and physical tiredness” is the team’s challenge, says the coach, while the 44-year-old hopes the prospect of qualifying for the Champions League releases new energy.