Katima Mulilo court fines Chinese construction workers over visas

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, May 24 – Three male Chinese nationals, Zhang Ligen (35), Tiang Jianhua (33) and Ji Ning (34) appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with charges related to their work permits.

The three men were found to be unlawfully using work visas issued for employment at Jiangsu Zhengtai Construction Group while they worked at Gansu Investment Holding Group, a company working at Liselo Combined School in the Katima Mulilo district.

The accused pleaded guilty and were fined NS4 000 each which they paid. – Namibia Daily News

