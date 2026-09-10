Barcelona thrashes Feyenoord in Champions League opener

MADRID, Sept. 10 — FC Barcelona made a comfortable winning start to its UEFA Champions League campaign on Wednesday with a 5-1 victory over Feyenoord at Camp Nou.

The match kicked off in pouring rain, which may have contributed to Raphinha’s opening goal in the second minute. The Brazilian collected a knockdown from Lamine Yamal and cut inside the Feyenoord penalty area, leaving two defenders on the ground before firing home with his left foot.

Barcelona pressed high and dominated possession, and Karim Adeyemi doubled the lead in the 22nd minute. The summer signing was given space outside the penalty area and took advantage, curling a right-footed shot beyond Tjark Ernst and into the corner.

Barcelona remained in control for the rest of the first half. Yamal curled an effort narrowly wide, while Joan Garcia had to react sharply to deny Anis Hadj Moussa with Feyenoord’s best chance of the half.

Joao Cancelo then came close to making it 3-0 when his powerful effort struck the outside of the post. Feyenoord began the second half with greater purpose, and Nacho Ferri found the net in the 55th minute, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Barcelona made it 3-0 two minutes later when Raphinha scored his second of the night, running onto Pedri’s through ball before holding off the defense and finishing with his left foot.

Ferri found the net again almost immediately, but the goal was again disallowed for offside in the buildup. Yamal added Barcelona’s fourth with a superb free kick over the wall and into the corner before Sem Steijn converted at the far post with eight minutes remaining to give Feyenoord a consolation.

Gabriel Jesus completed the scoring with his first Barcelona goal five minutes from time, flicking home Yamal’s cross to seal a 5-1 win. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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