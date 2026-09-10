Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia 5 killed, 87 missing as vessel burns near Philippines’ Palawan
5 killed, 87 missing as vessel burns near Philippines’ Palawan
AsiaInternational

5 killed, 87 missing as vessel burns near Philippines’ Palawan

September 10, 2026

MANILA, Sept. 10  — At least five were killed, and 87 remain missing after a vessel caught fire on Wednesday off the waters of a tourist hotspot in Palawan Province of the Philippines, said the local coast guard on Thursday.

The fire broke out Wednesday evening aboard the vessel, which was carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members, about 1.2 nautical miles off the coast of Coron Municipality, the local coast guard said, adding that 42 people were rescued.

Video footage shared by the coast guard on social media captured the vessel completely engulfed by fire. The vessel departed from Manila and was bound for Coron when the fire broke out, according to local media reports. Search and rescue operations remain ongoing. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 40
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

9th Anniversary of HWPL World Peace Summit: A...

September 26, 2023

Trump claims Iran will buy food from U.S.,...

July 3, 2026

Leaders of Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan call for...

August 1, 2026

Trump plans to revive Department of War

September 5, 2025

Anti-drug police seize large narcotics hauls, dismantle factory...

April 19, 2026

Australia pledges 62 mln USD military support to...

December 4, 2025

Xiplomacy: Xi stays committed to promoting BRICS cooperation

June 22, 2022

Houthis claim fresh drone attack on Saudi refinery

August 18, 2026

10 killed by landmine in Somalia

February 5, 2022

U.S. airstrikes on Yemen’s fuel port kills 80

April 19, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.