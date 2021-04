April 11–BREAKING NEWS: U20 WORLD RECORD BROKEN BY CHRISTINE MBOMA with a time of 49.24 sec.

It still to be confirmed by World Athletics!

The record for Women U20 400 m was set by Grit Breuer from Germany in 1991 in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo with a time from 49.42 sec.

Source :Athletics Namibia

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info