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Sydney Airport to welcome Shenzhen Airlines flights from December
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Sydney Airport to welcome Shenzhen Airlines flights from December

September 10, 2026

SYDNEY, Sept. 10  — Sydney Airport on Thursday announced that it will welcome Shenzhen Airlines as its 10th Chinese carrier from December.

The airport said in a statement that Shenzhen Airlines will begin operating services from Shenzhen to Sydney four times a week from Dec. 14.

“China remains one of Sydney Airport’s most important international markets, with Chinese nationals the airport’s second-largest international traveller group up 13.9 percent year-on-year,” Sydney Airport Chief Executive Officer Scott Charlton said.

It will make Shenzhen Airlines the 10th Chinese-based carrier flying to and from Sydney and increase the total number of carriers operating at the airport to a record high of 55. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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