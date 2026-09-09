Bank Windhoek invests over N$21 million to strengthen community impact across Namibia

WINDHOEK, Sept.9 – Bank Windhoek invested more than N$21 million in community development and social value initiatives during its latest financial year, reaffirming its commitment to improving lives and supporting sustainable development across Namibia.

The investment comprises N$9.65 million in direct Corporate Social Investment (CSI) projects and sponsorships, as well as N$11,866,900 allocated to the Capricorn Foundation.

The announcement coincided with the release of the Capricorn Group Social Value Report on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, in Windhoek. The report highlights the Group’s approach to responsible corporate citizenship, shared value creation and measurable social impact across Namibia and Botswana.

Bank Windhoek Managing Director James Chapman said the long-term strength of the Bank is closely linked to the well-being of the communities and society it serves.

Chapman said Namibia becomes more resilient when young people are equipped with relevant skills, entrepreneurs are supported to build sustainable livelihoods, and vulnerable families receive assistance that enables them to live with dignity.

One of the initiatives highlighted by Chapman is the Emerging Bankers Programme, which he described as a practical example of social investment that connects opportunity with economic participation.

The programme provides school leavers, particularly those from remote areas, with structured work experience, mentorship and certification support. For the 2026–2027 intake, the number of participants has increased from 10 to 15, expanding opportunities for young Namibians while contributing to efforts to address youth unemployment and build a future-ready talent pipeline.

Beyond banking and financial services, Bank Windhoek’s partnership with the Capricorn Foundation also supports practical agricultural training for farmers. The initiative aims to strengthen skills and livelihoods while promoting greater economic participation in communities outside traditional banking activities.

During the 2026 financial year, the Bank’s CSI activities and sponsorships focused on several key areas, including health, education, youth development, support for vulnerable communities, agriculture, sport and the arts.

Among the initiatives supported were teacher development programmes, school feeding initiatives, the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project, as well as platforms that promote discipline, creativity, cultural expression and national pride.

The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project remained one of the key highlights of the Bank’s social investment efforts. The project combines public awareness, innovation and community participation to strengthen cancer-related services in Namibia.

In early September 2026, the project handed over N$4 million to the Cancer Association of Namibia, bringing its total contribution since its establishment in 2000 to N$42.4 million.

Chapman said responsible social investment should go beyond measuring the number of people reached and should instead consider the lasting impact of interventions.

He said organisations should ask what has changed as a result of their investments, what has endured and which successful initiatives can be strengthened or expanded.

“By connecting resources with need, opportunity with potential, and purpose with measurable positive change, we help create a Namibia in which more people can participate meaningfully in the economy and shape their own futures,” Chapman said.

Bank Windhoek Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services Jacquiline Pack said the Bank’s social value approach is built around partnership, accountability and long-term impact.

“Our CSI priorities and partnership with the Capricorn Foundation enable us to support credible initiatives that respond to societal needs and create sustainable value for current and future generations,” Pack said.

The Bank said the combination of its direct CSI projects and support for the Capricorn Foundation demonstrates how coordinated social investment can address immediate community needs while also contributing to long-term development outcomes.

The Capricorn Group Social Value Report reinforces the Group’s commitment to accountability, sustainability and positive change across Namibia and Botswana.

The Capricorn Foundation serves as Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group’s primary vehicle for corporate social responsibility. It supports initiatives aligned with national development priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through its social investment programmes, Bank Windhoek continues to position community development as an important component of its broader role in supporting economic participation, skills development and sustainable livelihoods across Namibia.

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