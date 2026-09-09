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Merchant vessels attacked in Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman: UKMTO
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Merchant vessels attacked in Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman: UKMTO

September 9, 2026

LONDON, Sept. 9 — Several merchant vessels came under attack in the northern Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said Wednesday.

The vessels came under disabling fire amid ongoing military activity in the two areas, the agency said.

UKMTO said it was unable to confirm whether there were any casualties or environmental impacts resulting from the incidents, adding that investigations were ongoing.

In a separate report received Wednesday from a third party, the master of a tanker reported seeing another vessel listing at anchor, possibly indicating water ingress after it was struck by an unknown projectile.

UKMTO advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incidents. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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