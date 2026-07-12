Ethiopian Airlines launches passenger service to Mauritius

ADDIS ABABA, July 12 — Ethiopian Airlines, one of Africa’s leading carriers, announced on Sunday the launch of its new passenger service to Mauritius as the airline continues to expand across Africa.

The new route, which commenced operations on Sunday, will feature three weekly direct flights between Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, and Mauritius, enhancing connectivity between the island nation and the airline’s extensive global network, the airline said in a statement.

It said the new service is expected to provide travelers with greater convenience while supporting stronger trade, tourism and people-to-people ties between the two countries and beyond.

Mesfin Tasew, chief executive officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group, said that as a Pan-African airline, Ethiopian Airlines will continue to serve as a catalyst for enhanced air connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world.

“Mauritius is a destination of remarkable beauty, rich culture and growing economic importance,” Tasew said. “By establishing a direct link between the country and our vast global network, we are pleased to offer convenient travel options to our passengers while bringing the world closer to Mauritius.”

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates passenger and cargo flights to more than 160 domestic and international destinations across five continents, connecting Africa with the rest of the world, according to the company.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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