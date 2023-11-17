Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope One killed, several missing in Russia’s Astrakhan building collapse
One killed, several missing in Russia’s Astrakhan building collapse
Europe

One killed, several missing in Russia’s Astrakhan building collapse

November 17, 2023

MOSCOW, Nov. 17 — A woman was killed and several others were missing after a section of a five-story residential building collapsed in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan on Thursday evening, Regional Governor Igor Babushkin announced on his social media channel.

The incident happened at 6:27 p.m. local time (1427 GMT) following a crack in the wall of the building, the governor said, quoting the regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Rescuers evacuated 213 people, including 37 children, from the building, and three schools in the city provided temporary accommodation for the affected residents, he added.

Local media reported that the collapse happened when the load-bearing structures of the building were damaged by workers doing repairs in one of the apartments. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 94
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

France further eases COVID-19 restrictions

February 17, 2022

British soldier killed in bomb northern Syria: ministry

March 31, 2018

Ukraine road accident death toll rises to 26

May 4, 2022

BMW presents car built from recycled materials.

September 7, 2021

Zelensky asks for more aid to Ukraine as...

October 12, 2023

Hungary to open humanitarian corridor for people fleeing...

February 26, 2022

U.S. responsible for Middle East crisis, global instability:...

October 31, 2023

Russia withdraws from Barents Euro-Arctic Council

September 19, 2023

84 die in first 3 days of Spain’s...

July 16, 2022

Stephen Hawking dies at age of 76

March 15, 2018