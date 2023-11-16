MultiChoice Unveils GOtv Stream: Elevating Entertainment for Namibian Viewers

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 16 — No stranger to bringing entertainment into homes across the nation, MultiChoice is expanding its online offering by introducing GOtv Stream to GOtv customers across Namibia.

“It’s no secret that more and more people are leaning toward streaming services to experience uninterrupted entertainment that’s uninhibited by infomercials and ads. GOtv Stream is just another way MultiChoice is continuing our trend of upward innovation as we strive to evolve with our audiences and their viewing needs,” says MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze.

MultiChoice and DStv have already made their presence in the digital space by having their online platform – DStv Stream, and now GOtv customers can enjoy the same user-friendly and personalized streaming at their fingertips.

The new feature allows viewers to seamlessly watch their favorite programs and other content on electronic devices, keeping them connected at any time and from anywhere.

Gertze continues to explain, “From the initial launch of GOtv in Namibia in 2011 and now with GOtv Stream, what drives innovation for us is providing our customers with the content they love, in the way that’s best for them. As the home of the best sports and entertainment, we will continue to deliver unrivaled value and choice for our customers. This way, every single Namibian can enjoy the magic of our content.”

Some of the functionality available includes Live TV, TV guide, CatchUp, use on up to four devices, downloading content to devices, and Live Chat.

All paid-up GOtv customers with an internet connection can download and use GOtv Stream for free, available on Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, depending on the device.