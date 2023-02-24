Trending Now
U.S. gun violence could deter int'l students from wanting to come to U.S.: media
U.S. gun violence could deter int’l students from wanting to come to U.S.: media

February 24, 2023

Two in five international students were worried about gun violence in the United States, said the report, citing a survey by World Education Services.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24  — U.S. gun violence could deter international students from wanting to come to the United States, reported The Chronicle of Higher Education, a leading news publication dedicated to covering colleges and universities, on Wednesday.

Two students from China were among five students critically injured at Michigan State University earlier this month in a mass shooting, in which three other students were killed, the report noted, adding that Chinese social media has lit up with discussions of the incident and whether Chinese parents should feel safe sending their sons and daughters to study in the United States.

The report pointed out that these concerns are not limited to students and families from China.

Two in five international students were worried about gun violence in the United States, said the report, citing a survey by World Education Services, a nonprofit international-education research company.

A quarter of the students surveyed said they were worried about the possibility of gun violence on their campus, the report added.  (Xinhua)

