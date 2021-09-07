Bank Windhoek supports the Schumacher Bonsmara Auction

WINDHOEK, Sept. 07 — Bank Windhoek announced that potential buyers taking part in the Schumacher Bonsmara Auction could apply for financing before the event. The Auction will take place on Monday, 20 and Tuesday, 21 September 2021, at the Agra/Bank Windhoek Ring in the Capital.

With Okozonduno Bonsmaras of Vetumbuavi Mungunda as a guest seller, the Bank Windhoek sponsored Schumacher Bonsmara Auction will see 105 Bonsmaras comprising 25 bulls and 80 females go under the hammer. The Bonsmara breed is known for its adaptability, high-quality beef, and resistance to local diseases.

The conditions for potential purchasers include a 12-month financing term and a ten percent deposit of the purchase amount. “Livestock conditions and husbandry practices must be adhered to for the duration of the finance,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody. “To qualify, potential buyers should provide their latest signed audited financials, personal balance sheet, and cash flow forecasts.”

For information regarding the credit scheme, contact Bank Windhoek’s Credit Originator Manager Winston! Gonteb, via email Winston.!Gonteb@capricorn.com.na, Tel: +264 299 1169, or Bank Windhoek’s Small and Medium Enterprises Acquisitions Manager, Rowin Theron at TheronR@bankwindhoek.com.na, via Cell: +264 81 560 4779. Regarding the animals on offer, interested buyers can contact Marc Schumacher on Cell: +264 81 787 8000 or Nico Visser on Cell: +264 81 1241168.

By NDN Reporter