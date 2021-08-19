Trending Now
China’s central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of reverse repos

written by Paulina Meke August 19, 2021

BEIJING, August 19 — China’s central bank Thursday conducted 10 billion yuan (1.54 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain reasonably ample liquidity in the banking system.
The interest rate for the seven-day reverse repos was set at 2.2 percent, according to a statement on the website of the People’s Bank of China.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future. (Xinhua)

