NWR and MEFT partner on Electrical metering project

WINDHOEK, 20 OCT – Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) have further cemented their longstanding relationship with the installation of new electricity meters (conventional and pre-paid) within the Etosha National Park. Later, the same work will be undertaken in the Waterberg Plateau, Von Bach and Daan Viljoen National Parks.

The first phase, which was to realise the electrical work within the Etosha National Park (Halali, Namutoni, Okaukuejo, Ombika and Lindequest gate), commenced in June 2021 and was finalised in August 2021. MEFT and NWR contracted Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) to do the work.

Mr Teofilus Nghitila, MEFT Executive Director, said “the metering project within the Etosha National Park cost the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism N$ 2,792,982.00. NWR is expected to reimburse us 20% of the total cost for meters installed after the project. We are very happy with the work that has been undertaken thus far”.

Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director, lauded the relationship between NWR and MEFT before calling for continued partnerships in an ever-changing environment.

“When one considers the impact COVID-19 has had on NWR and the entire country, the ability to come together and use minimal resources at our disposal should be encouraged. The metering project within the various National Parks will ensure that we can effectively start saving on our electrical bill since each of us stationed within the National Parks will be responsible for our total usage. I sincerely thank the MEFT for their valuable assistance in these projects and should equally thank our employees who have had to adjust to these new measures,” said Ngwangwama.

NWR and MEFT installed new electricity meters (conventional and pre-paid) within the Etosha National Park and MEFT paid N$ 2,792,982.00 towards the realisation of the electricity meter project. – NDN Staffer