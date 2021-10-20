Newcastle United manager Bruce leaves club

LONDON, Oct. 20 – Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has left his position by mutual consent, confirmed the English Premier League club on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, a Saudi-led consortium completed the 305-million-pound (about 420 million U.S. dollars) takeover of the club and Bruce’s future has been doomed as the Magpies haven’t won any game in the Premier League this season.

During his charge of the team in more than two years, Bruce led the Magpies to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League.

“Newcastle United would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future,” read the statement released by the club.

“I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club,” said Bruce.

“This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond,” added the 60-year-old English.

Newcastle United lost to Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 on Sunday, collecting only three points from eight Premier League matches so far.

The club has appointed assistant coach Graeme Jones to lead the team on an interim basis, starting with Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

“The process of recruiting a new head coach is under way and an appointment will be announced in due course,” said the club. – XINHUA