China and Namibia forge closer ties across green hydrogen value chain

Windhoek, Sept.12 — Namibia can accelerate its green hydrogen ambitions and drive nationwide industrialisation by deepening strategic cooperation with China, a senior government official said, highlighting the expanding role of Chinese equipment, technology, and capital in the nation’s renewable energy rollout.

Speaking on the growing momentum behind the country’s green economy to CGTN, Manager for External Affairs and Communications at the Namibia Green Hydrogen Programme, Jona Musheko, said the cooperation between Namibia and China in green hydrogen is defined by a pragmatic, open approach and has flourished through market mechanisms.

“China is the country to continue its trade relationship within this particular sector. For instance, the supply of solar panels, energy storage solutions, electrolyzers and so on. These are opportunities where China can continue to work with Namibia.”

He said China’s presence in bilateral green hydrogen cooperation is already visible in multiple concrete projects.National power utility, NamPower, has incorporated Chinese-supplied wind turbines into its projects.Chinese green technology company Envision is playing a significant role in Namibia’s green energy development.

The official noted that one of his country’s biggest green hydrogen initiatives, Hyphen Project, is also in collaboration with Chinese companies.During her state visit to China in July, Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah met with representatives of Hyphen Hydrogen Energy and its Chinese partners in Chengdu, western China.

Musheko went on to say that China-Namibia relations are rooted in decades of solidarity and what is now being manifested in the green hydrogen industry is a continuation of that long-standing friendship.“China-Namibia cooperation is all based in their relationship, which is not a new relationship. It is an old relationship between Namibia and China, dating back as far as independence or the struggle for independence.”

Beyond green hydrogen, the official said Chinese cooperation has extended into Namibia’s broader renewable energy landscape.

“China-Namibia cooperation is not just in limited scope of green hydrogen, which is a sub-sector of renewable energy. There are a number of other players from China that have got interest not just in the green hydrogen sector. The renewable energy sector is not tied to green hydrogen. Green hydrogen has a broad aspect of ability to supply or to produce sufficient renewable energy into our grid system.”

As demand for green hydrogen expands to other sectors in Namibia, the official believes cooperation opportunities with China will be plentiful.

These sectors include the transport industry, with the southern African country planning to roll out its first dual-fuel locomotive powered by hydrogen and diesel by the end of this year.

Musheko identified the mining sector as having strong potential for cooperation with China.He stressed that changes will be made to how Namibia processes minerals, including iron ore, to create job opportunities and support industrial growth.

“We have a project about processing iron ore, which is the main source or input in steel manufacturing. We want it to be done using green hydrogen. We have already started that with phase one. And next year we are moving on to phase two.”

When asked whether there is potential for cooperating with China in green steel production, Musheko expressed confidence in tapping into Chinese technologies to support Namibia’s push for deeper industrialisation.

“There is possibility for cooperation. If you look at the composition of equipment used in phase one, most of those equipment come from China. And really the opportunity is there. It is anticipated that the cooperation will continue growing and benefit the two countries, especially with most projects moving on to phase two, where they will require more equipment and technology support. We foresee strength in that cooperation.”

According to the official, China-Namibia green hydrogen cooperation gives room for deeper cooperation across different layers, including local manufacturing of essential equipment, such as solar panels, electrolyzers and wind turbines.

Musheko highlighted that an iron ore project in his country already utilizes 44,000 solar panels, with the number expected to double or triple in the future.

This growing demand, coupled with Namibia’s position as a gateway to Africa, creates a natural window for Chinese companies to establish local production.

Looking ahead, the official said he foresees continued growth in cooperation, particularly as more projects transition to phase two and phase three, which will require greater volumes of equipment and technology support from China.

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