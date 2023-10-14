Trending Now
Home Current Affairs NSX’s CEO Optimistic About On-Market Bond Trading in Namibia
NSX’s CEO Optimistic About On-Market Bond Trading in Namibia
Current Affairs

NSX’s CEO Optimistic About On-Market Bond Trading in Namibia

October 14, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 14 – The Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”) marked a significant and eagerly anticipated milestone on October 13, 2023, with the launch of its bond trading system.

Tiaan Bazuin, CEO of the NSX, expressed the following: “The NSX is delighted to introduce our own bond trading system, enhancing the exchange’s capabilities to facilitate secure and regulated bond trading within Namibia. This also extends our market participants, as several banks in Namibia are now equipped for on-market trading, in collaboration with members of the stockbroking community. Increasing on-market bond trading aligns with the goals of the SADC Finance protocols, and we anticipate widespread adoption of this practice. Utilizing this system is expected to boost liquidity and foster long-term market growth. The NSX is steadfast in its commitment to strengthening and diversifying the Namibian capital market in preparation for a promising economic future.”

Securities & Trading Technology (STT), a global provider of financial market software solutions, was responsible for delivering the bond trading system platform.

Michelle De Beer, Managing Director of STT, remarked: “STT is thrilled to have collaborated with the NSX, and both teams have invested substantial efforts in successfully launching this platform today. Congratulations to NSX on reaching this significant milestone.”

Post Views: 55
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

High Court Judgment Halts Mines Minister from Revoking...

June 28, 2023

ACC Clears Mulunga of Wrong-Doing in Angolan Oil...

July 25, 2023

Rundu sets for mass demonstrations against practice of...

June 16, 2023

Youth Taking the Lead in Confronting Climate Change...

August 16, 2023

Former Special Assistant to President Quits Government Job...

June 26, 2023

Kawana Inaugurates Namasira Sub-Police Station in Kavango West

July 27, 2023

“25th Session of SADC Ministerial Committee of the...

July 20, 2023

Bank Windhoek introduces a first contactless-enabled ATM feature...

May 23, 2022

The Youthful Addition to King Mswati’s Royal Household:...

July 17, 2023

Namibia’s Monetary Policy Committee Maintains Repo Rate at...

August 16, 2023