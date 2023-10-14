NSX’s CEO Optimistic About On-Market Bond Trading in Namibia

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 14 – The Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”) marked a significant and eagerly anticipated milestone on October 13, 2023, with the launch of its bond trading system.

Tiaan Bazuin, CEO of the NSX, expressed the following: “The NSX is delighted to introduce our own bond trading system, enhancing the exchange’s capabilities to facilitate secure and regulated bond trading within Namibia. This also extends our market participants, as several banks in Namibia are now equipped for on-market trading, in collaboration with members of the stockbroking community. Increasing on-market bond trading aligns with the goals of the SADC Finance protocols, and we anticipate widespread adoption of this practice. Utilizing this system is expected to boost liquidity and foster long-term market growth. The NSX is steadfast in its commitment to strengthening and diversifying the Namibian capital market in preparation for a promising economic future.”

Securities & Trading Technology (STT), a global provider of financial market software solutions, was responsible for delivering the bond trading system platform.

Michelle De Beer, Managing Director of STT, remarked: “STT is thrilled to have collaborated with the NSX, and both teams have invested substantial efforts in successfully launching this platform today. Congratulations to NSX on reaching this significant milestone.”