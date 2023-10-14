WFP Namibia Assists 13,187 People in September 2023

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Oct. 14 — The World Food Programme (WFP) Namibia Country Office (CO) extended its assistance to 13,187 individuals in September 2023, encompassing 11,730 schoolchildren through the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme and 1,457 beneficiaries via Integrated Community-based Food Systems Projects.

WFP Empowers Namibian Innovators at Regional Expo

WFP played a pivotal role in enabling the participation of ten young Namibian innovators and entrepreneurs at the SADC Rural Innovation and Transformation Expo (RITE), which took place in Kinshasa, DRC from September 27 to 28, 2023. This expo served as a platform for showcasing groundbreaking solutions within the agricultural sector while affording participants the opportunity to bolster their digital skills, gain exposure, access financial resources, and receive valuable mentorship. Impressively, three young innovators from Namibia secured spots among the top 20 participants, thereby securing additional support for their projects.

WFP Namibia Introduces the School Feeding Information System

In September 2023, the Namibia country office introduced the Namibia School Feeding Information System (NASIS). NASIS represents an online platform designed to enhance the monitoring, evaluation, and reporting processes associated with school feeding programs.

WFP Namibia Extends Support to Households Affected by Drought

WFP dispatched technical experts to the Office of the Prime Minister to bolster capacity-building initiatives aimed at aiding households affected by drought in the Oshana region. The team actively supported community leadership mobilization, conducted assessments of retailers, and facilitated the registration of 1,200 vulnerable households.

The Work of WFP Namibia in Advancing Food Security and Nutrition

The work of WFP Namibia remains fundamental to advancing the country’s objectives in food security and nutrition. Through its various programs, the organization consistently makes a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable populations, including school children, farmers, and households facing the challenges of drought.