Parliamentary Committees Visit Uranium One’s Exploration Operations

By Lylie Happiness

LEONARDVILLE, Sept. 12 — The Parliamentary Standing Committees on Natural Resources and Economic and Public Administration recently conducted a visit to Uranium One’s exploration operations in the Leonardville area of Namibia’s Omaheke Region. This visit was conducted as part of the committee’s ongoing inquiry into the potential environmental and economic consequences of uranium mining in Namibia.

Uranium One is a Russian mining company engaged in uranium exploration in the Leonardville area. The company has proposed utilizing an in-situ recovery (ISR) mining technique, involving the injection of a solution into the ground to dissolve uranium ore, followed by the extraction of uranium from the pumped solution at the surface.

ISR mining is generally regarded as a more environmentally friendly method of uranium mining compared to conventional open-pit mining. Nevertheless, concerns have been raised about the potential for water contamination associated with ISR mining.

During their visit to Uranium One’s operations, the parliamentary committees had the opportunity to meet with company representatives and local residents. Company officials assured the committees that their operations would be conducted safely and in an environmentally responsible manner.

Local residents presented a spectrum of views regarding uranium mining in the area. Some expressed support for the project, citing the potential for job creation and economic growth. However, others voiced concerns about possible water contamination and other environmental repercussions.

The parliamentary committees are set to compile a comprehensive report on the matter, which will be presented for further consideration in the National Assembly. The report will cover several key aspects:

1. **Potential Environmental and Economic Impacts:** An assessment of the potential consequences of uranium mining in the Leonardville area.

2. **Safety of ISR Mining:** An evaluation of the safety of the ISR mining method.

3. **Local Resident Concerns:** Addressing the concerns expressed by local residents regarding uranium mining.

4. **Committee Recommendations:** Providing recommendations from the committees on how to address the concerns raised.

This report is anticipated to be finalized in the coming months, shedding light on the complex issues surrounding uranium mining in Namibia and offering guidance for the path forward.