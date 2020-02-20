Afghan police discover explosive objects in eastern province

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, Feb. 20 -- Afghan Police in the eastern Nangarhar province have discovered about 100 bags of explosive material and thus foiled possible terrorist attacks in the relatively peaceful zone, Salim Totakhil, the deputy provincial police chief said Thursday. According to the official, the contraband, which includes ammonium nitrate and bundles of explosive wires, have been found from a house and a militant has been arrested. Without providing more details, the official said the arrested man had confessed to involvement in subversive activities. The anti-government militants including Taliban and the hardliner Islamic State fighters who have been using ammonium nitrate in making roadside bombs are yet to make comment. Xinhua