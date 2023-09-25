NMCP: A Transformative Journey for Katutura’s Micro-Businesses

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 25 — Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the lifeblood of Namibia’s socio-economic development, and the country is unwavering in its commitment to nurturing their growth. Recognizing the pivotal role SMEs play in job creation, poverty reduction, and wealth generation, the Namibian Government has implemented an array of programs, spanning financial support, equipment aid, and specialized training to fortify this vital sector of the economy.

In alignment with its mission to cultivate sustainable economic growth, the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) proudly introduces a groundbreaking initiative – the National Mentoring and Coaching Programme (NMCP). Launched in July this year, the NMCP is meticulously designed to equip SMEs with indispensable entrepreneurial skills, empowering them to enhance competitiveness and harness available resources for expansion. Through this initiative, these SMEs not only fulfil their roles in the economy but also catalyze overall economic growth.

The inaugural phase of the NMCP has enlisted the participation of 130 SMEs spanning the length and breadth of the nation. Each of these SMEs benefits from the mentorship and guidance of 13 seasoned service providers. A distinctive hallmark of this program is its unwavering emphasis on practical, hands-on coaching and mentoring, delivered over a six-month duration. The comprehensive curriculum delves into fundamental business management skills, encompassing financial management, marketing strategies, procurement processes, efficient business organization, tendering procedures, and adept business plan preparation.

A shining exemplification of the NMCP in action is a collective of micro-businesses primarily comprising disadvantaged entrepreneurs from Katutura in Windhoek. In a remarkable display of unity, these businesses have joined forces to showcase their diverse products and services at the Windhoek Show, hosted at the Galphini Hall. What sets this exhibition apart is the collaborative effort of nine distinct businesses, spanning various sectors, including arts and crafts, leather products, bags/knapsacks, clothing, business consultancy, photography, graphic design, refrigeration/air-conditioning, and First Aid training.

During the Windhoek Show, the collaborative group extends special offers:

– Unveiling brand-new products exclusively developed for the Windhoek Show.

– Offering custom embroidery services for products purchased elsewhere.

– Extending a generous 10 percent price reduction on all purchases and orders made during the show.

These “magic nine businesses” serve as living proof of the transformative potential of the NMCP, exemplifying their remarkable journey towards success. Prof. Dr. R. Trede from Development Consultancy for Southern Africa (DECOSA), who assumes the role of head mentor for this enterprising group, expressed his astonishment at their unwavering dedication. With decades of experience in SME promotion, he attests that he has never witnessed participants as motivated as these entrepreneurs, who diligently work day and night to secure success at the Windhoek Show. Furthermore, these businesses have embraced the spirit of networking, actively sharing experiences and offering support to one another, as exemplified by the collaborative efforts of the photographer and designer who prepared promotional materials for all other businesses.

The NMCP stands as a testament to Namibia’s unwavering commitment to nurturing a thriving SME sector and fostering economic growth. By equipping SMEs with practical skills and providing a platform for collaboration, this program is poised to leave an indelible mark on the country’s economic landscape.

For those seeking further information or wishing to explore the financial products offered by the Development Bank of Namibia, the Mentoring and Coaching unit will be available at the Windhoek showground to assist with any inquiries.