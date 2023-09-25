Capricorn Eagles Embark on Journey to Dubai, Ready to Fly the Namibian Flag High

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 25 — Capricorn Group, the official sponsor of the Capricorn Eagles, organized a heartfelt send-off for Namibia’s national women’s cricket team as they prepared to embark on their journey to Dubai. The team is set to compete in the T20 International Tournament scheduled from September 26 to October 3, 2023.

In a testament to their unwavering commitment to women’s cricket in Namibia, Capricorn Group, in partnership with Capricorn Asset Management and Capricorn Private Wealth, recently extended their sponsorship agreement with Cricket Namibia for a third consecutive year. This renewal underscores Capricorn Group’s dedication to the Capricorn Eagles and their ongoing mission to promote girls and women’s cricket in Namibia.

Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, expressed her pride in the achievements of the Capricorn Eagles, crediting strong leadership and strategic resource allocation for their remarkable progress. She stated, “We remain committed to our community, as we firmly believe that the investments we make today will yield positive outcomes for Namibian girls and women in the future. We wish the Capricorn Eagles all the best as they depart to Dubai for the T20 International League. We know that they will make us proud and fly the Namibian flag high.”

Cricket Namibia’s vision for women’s cricket focuses on professionalizing the game, supporting players, and expanding junior structures and participation through girls’ cricket festivals and school leagues. The Capricorn Eagles, emblematic of Namibian cricket’s heart and spirit, will engage in a series of six T20 International matches against the UAE women’s national team, promising a captivating display of skills from both sides.

Francois van der Merwe, National Women’s Coach, expressed excitement about the upcoming international games against the UAE. He acknowledged the challenges posed by unfamiliar conditions and Dubai’s humidity but assured that the team was well-prepared for this new experience.

Marlize Horn of the Capricorn Group underscored the partnership’s significance in nurturing women’s cricket in Namibia, applauding Cricket Namibia’s dedication to the sport’s development. She stated, “Capricorn Group thrives on creating positive change in our communities, and we hope that our continued support of women’s cricket in Namibia will foster the sport and encourage greater female participation. Since our partnership with the Capricorn Eagles began in June 2021, the team has made significant strides in both local and international tournaments. We are proud to be associated with these inspirational women.”

The Capricorn Eagles have showcased tremendous growth, resilience, and skill in recent years. The Dubai T20 International tournament serves as an ideal platform for them to exhibit their talents on the global stage and solidify their standing in international women’s cricket.