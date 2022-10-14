Nigeria’s electoral body registers 95 mln voters for 2023 elections

ABUJA, Oct. 14 — Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has completed the registration of 95 million voters who are expected to participate in next year’s general elections, the electoral body chief said Thursday.

With the completion of the Automated Biometric Identification System a few days ago, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu said in a statement that the process, which included combining the fingerprint and the facial authentication of registered voters, had taken the official number of the electorates to over 95 million.

“There are 18 political parties in the race to produce the next president to be elected by 95 million voters. We had over 84 million registered voters in 2019,” Yakubu said, describing the forthcoming general elections as “significant to Nigeria.”

The electoral body has fixed Feb. 25, 2023, for the presidential and National Assembly elections, while the governorship and state assembly elections will hold a week later.

The INEC opened its portal from June 2021 to June this year to enable the physical registration of eligible voters on the continuous voter registration platform. (Xinhua)