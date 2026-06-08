Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Senegal’s ousted PM Sonko dismisses political, institutional crisis concerns
Senegal’s ousted PM Sonko dismisses political, institutional crisis concerns
AfricaPOLITICS

Senegal’s ousted PM Sonko dismisses political, institutional crisis concerns

June 8, 2026

DAKAR, June 8– Ousmane Sonko, leader of Senegal’s majority party, the African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF), has dismissed concerns over a possible political or institutional crisis in the country following his removal as prime minister.

“There is no political or institutional crisis in Senegal,” Sonko said Sunday at a mass rally in Dakar, the country’s capital. “This country needs peace, stability, and tranquility.”

Sonko, now president of the National Assembly, made the remarks one day after the first ordinary congress of PASTEF, seeking to reassure those concerned about a possible institutional crisis after his removal from the premiership and his return to parliament, where PASTEF holds 130 of the 165 seats.

He also urged his supporters not to give in to provocations from political opponents, calling on them to focus on promoting PASTEF’s ideals and mission to achieve what he described as a genuine positive transformation of the country.

On Saturday, Sonko was elected president of PASTEF for a six-year term at the party’s first ordinary congress. Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye removed Sonko as prime minister and dissolved his government on May 22, and later appointed Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo, a former senior official of the Central Bank of West African States, as the new head of government. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 47
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

At least 40 killed by ADF rebels in...

April 2, 2026

Russia says U.S., NATO “main threats” to national...

August 1, 2022

South African president warns against racism following Free...

December 28, 2022

Russia closes skies to Baltic states, Slovenia

February 27, 2022

South African Parliament fire allegedly started by boxes,...

February 1, 2022

Two-thirds of Americans want swift end to Iran...

April 1, 2026

China’s non-CPC political parties make joint statement on...

August 4, 2022

Investigative Reporters Reveal Depth of Corruption at Eskom

April 26, 2023

Travel bans due to Omicron “hammer blow” to...

November 29, 2021

Brazil to walk away if further delays hit...

December 18, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.