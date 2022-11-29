Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica UN chief saddened by death of former peacemaker
UN chief saddened by death of former peacemaker
America

UN chief saddened by death of former peacemaker

November 29, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 28 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was saddened by the death of Francesc Vendrell, a mediator who helped shepherd major political and peace processes during a long and distinguished UN career, said the UN chief’s spokesman on Monday.

Guterres conveyed his sincere condolences to Vendrell’s family and loved ones, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement. “Those who had the privilege to work alongside him will always remember his dedication and tireless commitment to the search for peace through dialogue.

“Vendrell served the United Nations for 34 years, beginning in the 1980s. He was deputy personal representative of the UN secretary-general for Central America during a period of intense diplomacy, in which the United Nations supported negotiations leading to elections in Nicaragua in 1990, talks that led to a peace agreement between the government of El Salvador and the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, and the opening of a peace process that would ultimately lead to the settlement of the conflict in Guatemala in 1996, said Dujarric.

Vendrell also played an important role in the process leading to the independence of Timor Leste. In January 2000, he was appointed as the secretary-general’s personal representative for Afghanistan, a position he held for two years, said the spokesman. Vendrell, born in Barcelona in June 1940, died on Sunday at the age of 82. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Trump unveils plan to expand U.S. missile defense

January 18, 2019

9-year-old boy becomes 10th victim killed in U.S....

November 15, 2021

UN humanitarian chief concludes trip to Syria, Lebanon,...

September 5, 2021

U.S. to restrict travel from southern Africa amid...

November 26, 2021

37 inmates killed in Venezuela prison riot

August 18, 2017

Trump’s inspection of border wall prototypes in San...

March 15, 2018

U.S. Chicago issues indoor mask advisory for people...

July 31, 2021

Biden urges U.S. businesses to implement vaccine requirements...

October 8, 2021

Former Trump lawyer Cohen to testify publicly before...

January 11, 2019

Trump proposes creating “Space Force” in U.S. military

March 15, 2018