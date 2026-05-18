Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Nigerian military says 20 IS fighters killed in joint operation with U.S.
Nigerian military says 20 IS fighters killed in joint operation with U.S.
Africa

Nigerian military says 20 IS fighters killed in joint operation with U.S.

May 18, 2026

ABUJA, May 18– At least 20 fighters of the Islamic State (IS) were killed in a joint operation by Nigerian and U.S. forces in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State, the Nigerian military said on Monday.

In a statement, military spokesperson Samaila Uba said the operation was carried out in the Metele area of Borno as part of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

Uba said the strikes came after the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom the military described as the global second-in-command of IS.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted under a recently established counter-terrorism and intelligence-sharing partnership between Nigeria and the United States aimed at dismantling terrorist networks operating in the region.

The military said the strikes were launched after surveillance detected the gathering and movement of suspected militants, adding that ongoing operations were intended to weaken terrorist networks and deny armed groups safe havens within Nigeria.

The U.S. Africa Command confirmed on Monday that U.S. forces, in coordination with the Nigerian government, conducted additional strikes against IS militants in northeastern Nigeria.

In a statement, the U.S. Africa Command said intelligence had confirmed the targets were IS militants, adding that no U.S. or Nigerian personnel were hurt during the operation, while further assessments were underway. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 205
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Extremist militants abduct health worker in Nigeria’s northeast...

March 17, 2022

UN chief calls for solidarity with Africa in...

May 27, 2021

Qatar Airways introduces flights to Zimbabwe

August 7, 2021

Zimbabwean gov’t health workers call off strike

June 26, 2022

Ghana, Britain ink 256-mln-USD debt restructuring deal

September 25, 2025

AU calls for dialogue, peaceful solution to end...

April 20, 2022

Zimbabwean gov’t hits out at US meddling in...

September 23, 2021

African Students Take Part in International Tech School

February 12, 2026

Zimbabwe poised for significant power boost as China...

August 18, 2018

14 road workers kidnapped in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone...

November 12, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.