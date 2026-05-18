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Egypt, Saudi, Qatar FMs discuss joint efforts to achieve regional de-escalation
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Egypt, Saudi, Qatar FMs discuss joint efforts to achieve regional de-escalation

May 18, 2026

CAIRO, May 18– Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate phone talks with his Qatari and Saudi counterparts on Monday to discuss joint efforts to ease regional escalations and advance diplomatic solutions to the U.S.-Iran conflict, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

During talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the two sides reviewed ongoing coordination between Cairo and Riyadh to prevent the repercussions of the continued escalations, which they warned could drag the Middle East into chaos and impact international stability and security.

In a separate call with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani, the two sides agreed that diplomatic solutions can end the crises that jeopardize regional stability and security.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s solidarity with Gulf states against any practices that threaten their security and stability, urging efforts to preserve international navigation security.

Also on Monday, the Cairo-based Arab League issued a statement condemning the “blatant attack” carried out against Saudi Arabia.

It said the three drones crossing into Saudi airspace is a flagrant breach of the kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that such actions can’t be justified under any circumstances.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a statement stressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday the interception of three drones after they entered the kingdom’s airspace from Iraq. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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