AU reaffirms support for Burkina Faso in tackling security challenges

OUAGADOUGOU, July 17 — Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Thursday reaffirmed the continental body’s support for Burkina Faso in its fight against terrorism, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office of Burkina Faso.

During his official visit to Burkina Faso, the first since taking office, Youssouf made the remarks following talks with Burkinabe Prime Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo.

He also commended the Burkinabe government for mobilizing citizens in support of endogenous development and for measures taken to strengthen the management and value addition of the country’s mineral resources.

Ouedraogo outlined his government’s assessment of the security challenges facing Burkina Faso, saying Sahel countries need more concrete solidarity in addressing insecurity.

The prime minister also denounced what he described as an “information war” targeting Burkina Faso and the other member states of the Confederation of Sahel States.

“We are victims of a negative narrative, of an information war waged by the sponsors of terrorism,” Ouedraogo said, calling for greater efforts to reflect “the realities, the progress and the aspirations of African peoples.”

Youssouf said the AU remained firmly committed to supporting Burkina Faso. “Terrorism is a phenomenon that all of Africa must fight. In this regard, the AU’s solidarity with Burkina Faso is complete. Burkina Faso is not alone in facing these challenges… Africa stands with it,” he said.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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