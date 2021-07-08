Ngarikutuke Tjiriange imprints on Namibia will remain for years to come.

Windhoek, July 8 – – President Geingob said “Ngarikutuke Tjiriange imprints on our nation will remain for years to come.Thus, we will ever hold him in grateful remembrance.Tomorrow, this gallant son will be buried at the hallowed grounds of Heroes’ Acre, a space reserved for our National Heroes, whose courage, outstanding achievements and noble qualities have contributed to our freedom. Comrade Tjiriange’s courage in the face of adversity and his outstanding achievements in service to his country, have earned him a place to rest amongst those men and women we

call Heroes of Namibia. He chose to forgo his own safety and well-being in order to partake in a perilous and bitter struggle so that today, we live as a united people under the skies of a free and independent Namibia. He did not join the struggle so he could be

remembered as a hero, instead he chose to do so out of a sense of patriotism and conviction to free himself and his fellow Namibians from the bondage of racism, colonialism and imperialism.”_President Geingob statement during the state memorial service of the late Ngarikutuke Tjiriange yesterday.