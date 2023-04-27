University of Namibia Opens State-of-the-Art Lecture Hall Complex in Keetmanshoop

Staff Writer

KEETMANSHOOP, April 27 — The University of Namibia has taken a significant step towards expanding access to higher education in the country by opening a new lecture hall complex at its Southern Campus in Keetmanshoop. The inauguration ceremony was presided over by the Vice President of Namibia, Dr Nangolo Mbumba, who expressed his gratitude to the Keetmanshoop Municipality for donating 24 hectares of land to UNAM in 2013 for the establishment of the university’s Southern Campus.

During his speech, the Vice President emphasised the importance of higher education in building a strong and prosperous nation. He stated that building a robust higher education system in line with Vision 2030 and National Development Plans and Harambee Prosperity Plan is necessary for attaining a highly skilled workforce. The Vice President also called upon Namibian youth, particularly those in the //Kharas Region, to seize the opportunity availed by the government and enrol for the variety of academic and professional qualifications offered at the UNAM Southern Campus.

The inauguration of the new lecture hall complex is a significant milestone for the University of Namibia and a testament to the government’s commitment to expanding access to higher education for all Namibians. According to the Vice Chancellor of UNAM, Prof Dr Kenneth K Matengu, the new complex will not only provide educational opportunities but also create jobs, provide opportunities, and contribute to the social and economic development of //Kharas, Hardap, Omaheke Regions, and the rest of the country, ensuring a bright future for generations to come.

The lecture hall complex features state-of-the-art facilities, laboratory equipment, and the latest technology, providing the best possible learning experience to its students. The complex includes a laboratory dedicated to new materials research and high-level analytical equipment for all fields of geology and geohydrology. The building cost NAD 93 million.

The Governor of the //Kharas Region, Hon. Aletha Frederick, stated that the government’s investment in the development of higher education institutions in the region has returned excellent dividends for the region and the Namibian nation at large. With the UNAM Southern Campus, NIMT Southern Campus, NUST, and the Keetmanshoop VTC currently under construction, the region can fully reap the demographic dividend by improving the skill set, employability, and entrepreneurship of aspiring youth in the region. She emphasized the need to redouble efforts to ensure that learners are prepared in terms of academic performance to enter tertiary education institutions in the region.

In conclusion, the opening of the new lecture hall complex is a significant achievement for the University of Namibia and the Namibian government’s commitment to providing access to quality higher education for all its citizens. It is hoped that the new complex will not only provide educational opportunities but also contribute to the socioeconomic development of the region and the country as a whole, ensuring a bright future for generations to come. – Namibia Daily News