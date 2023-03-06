Athletics Namibia 5th Grand Prix Leg Held Successfully in Oshakati

By Staff Reporter

OSHAKATI, March 6 — On Saturday, March 4th, 2023, the Athletics Namibia 5th Grand Prix Leg was held at the Oshakati Independence Stadium in the Oshana Region. The one-day event saw a total of 92 female athletes and 198 male athletes participating in the competition, drawn from 30 athletic clubs across the country.

Athletes from clubs such as Athletics Development Club, Namibian Correctional Service, Namibian Police AC, Namibian Police Oshana, and Nust Welwitschia 77 AC took part in various athletics events including the 200 Meter Dash for both Women and Men, 3000 Meter Run for Women, 5000 Meter Run for Men, Shot Put for Men, Long Jump for Men, Discus Throw for Women, 1500 Meter Run for Women, 1500 Meter Run for Women,400 Meter Run for Men, 400 Meter Run for Women, Women Trip Jump, Men Javelin Throw, 100 Meter Dash for Women, 100 Meter Dash for Men, Men 800 Meter Run, Women 800 Meter Run, 4×100 Meter Relay, Women 800 Meter Run, Women 4×400 Meter Relay, and Men 4×400 Meter Relay respectively.

The event was a huge success, showcasing the country’s top athletic talents and providing a platform for them to compete against each other. The Oshakati Independence Stadium provided the perfect venue for the competition, and the athletes put on an impressive display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

Athletics Namibia expressed their gratitude to all the participants, clubs, officials, and volunteers who made the event possible. They also expressed their commitment to promoting athletics in the country and providing opportunities for athletes to showcase their talents on a national and international stage.