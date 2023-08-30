Ndevashiya Highlights Agricultural Equipment Delivery and Urges Water Solutions

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Eenhana, 29 August- The Ohangwena Regional Governor, Walde Ndevashiya, expressed his gratitude to Deputy Minister Anna Shiwenda from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform during her recent visit to the region. Governor Ndevashiya took the opportunity to discuss important developments in the region, especially concerning agricultural advancements and water challenges.

One of the key highlights of the discussion was the delivery of modern agricultural equipment to the Eenhana Rural Development Centre by Namsip. Governor Ndevashiya commended the initiative stating, “This equipment is a stepping stone towards modernizing our farming practices, moving away from traditional ploughing methods.” The equipment, which includes tractors, planters, rippers, and more, aims to improve the productivity of crops such as Omahangu and other grains in the Ohangwena region.

He emphasized that these government-procured agricultural tools were specifically provided to the residents of Ohangwena due to the region’s promising performance in the field of agriculture. He urged the operators to take proper care of the equipment to ensure its longevity and ongoing benefits for the community.

During his address, Governor also shed light on the challenges faced by the region and the need for urgent action from the Ministry. He highlighted the scarcity of water, stating that while some parts of the region are fortunate to have access to piped water, areas such as Okongo, Omundaungilo, Epembe, and Oshikubde rely on boreholes. These constituencies are also grappling with the issue of theft, with solar power systems and pumps being stolen, leaving the community without water. Ndevashiya expressed concern over the lack of water and urged the Ministry to address the situation promptly.

Furthermore, Ndevashiya touched upon the issue of slaughter practices in the region. He noted the existence of an abattoir in Eenhana, which was introduced to provide a hygienic and regulated environment for slaughtering animals. However, he lamented the fact that some people continue to slaughter animals elsewhere in the town. He condemned this practice and emphasized the importance of using the abattoir. He appealed to farmers to embrace the use of the facility, highlighting that some may perceive it as expensive but emphasizing the need to adapt to modern practices in a changing world.

The visit of Deputy Minister Anna Shiwenda and her discussions with Governor Ndevashiya have shed light on crucial developments in the Ohangwena region. The delivery of modern agricultural equipment and the need for improved water infrastructure and management were among the key points of the conversation.

With ongoing efforts and cooperation between regional authorities and the ministry, the aim is to address these challenges and unlock the agricultural potential of the Ohangwena region for the benefit of its residents. Namibia Daily News