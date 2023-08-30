The CRAN Board Commits to Effective Governance with Performance Agreements

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, 30 August The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) Board of Directors took a significant step forward in ensuring transparent and accountable governance by signing their Performance and Governance Agreements. The ceremony took place today at the MICT Headquarters in Windhoek and was overseen by the Minister of ICT, Dr. Peya Mushelenga, as a key shareholder of CRAN.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Mushelenga stressed the importance of fair and responsible actions from the Board of Directors, urging them to work in the best interests of the Namibian public. Transparency, accountability, and disciplined conduct were highlighted as crucial principles to uphold, with service delivery to the nation being the top priority.

Expressing their commitment to the task at hand, Dr. Tulimevava Mufeti, the Chairperson of the Board, assured their dedication to work harmoniously, address challenges with determination, and seize opportunities with enthusiasm. Dr. Mufeti also expressed gratitude to the Minister for entrusting them with the vital responsibility of regulating the dynamic communication industry for the benefit of all Namibians.

The current CRAN Board of Directors, appointed on May 1, 2023, for a three-year term, consists of Dr. Tulimevava Mufeti as Chairperson, deputized by Elvis Nashilongo. Jeanine du Toit, Florette Nakusera, Gerhard Coeln, Alletha Haufiku, and Veiko Alexander complete the new board, ensuring diverse expertise and representation.

The signing of performance and governance agreements marks a significant step towards enhancing CRAN’s effectiveness and ensuring transparent and accountable governance in the Namibian communication industry.

With a dedicated board in place, the stage is set for CRAN to fulfill its regulatory role more efficiently and effectively, ultimately benefiting the nation as a whole.