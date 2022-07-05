NBL RECOGNISED AS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK

WINDHOEK, July 5 — Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, proudly shares its recognition as being a Great Place to Work (GPTW)-Certified for the third consecutive year. The international GPTW Survey is conducted annually and evaluates companies around the world based on workplace culture and employee satisfaction and trust across industries.

NBL, as part of the O&L Group, has been participating in the GPTW Employee survey – made up of the Trust Index Employee Survey and Workplace Culture Audit – since 2016. One of the O&L Group’s Vision 2025 metrics is to be among the Global Top 25 GPTW-Certified organisations. Every year’s GPTW results are used to measure the progress and improvement in the Trust Index to the prior year while at the same time identifying areas for improvement over the next 12-month period.

Speaking on this achievement, NBL Managing Director (MD), Marco Wenk, said: “Culture is not a static concept, but rather ever-evolving. NBL’s GPTW results give us an indication of the trust our people have in the business and its leadership based on the organization’s culture as well as the areas that require improvement. We continuously put our people at the heart of everything we do and in turn, their employment experience has been reflected in our GPTW certification. Our people actively support and shape our culture and we owe them our gratitude for believing in our Purpose, “Creating a future, enhancing life” and striving to realise it every day.”