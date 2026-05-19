Namibia sign MoUs with Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya on stronger financial cooperation

WINDHOEK, May 19– The Bank of Namibia has signed memoranda of understanding with the central banks of Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya on stronger cooperation in areas including digital finance, financial stability, economic research and institutional capacity-building, the Namibian central bank said on Monday.

The agreements were concluded during a series of regional engagements led by Bank of Namibia Governor Ebson Uanguta aimed at deepening technical cooperation and institutional learning among African central banks.

According to the Bank of Namibia, the agreement signed in Rwanda focuses on collaboration in economic research, financial inclusion, digital transformation, sustainable finance, innovation and capacity development.

The Namibian delegation also held discussions on payment modernization and digital financial infrastructure, including engagements with Rwanda’s national electronic payment switch, the bank said in a statement.

In Uganda, the delegation met officials from the Bank of Uganda and the country’s petroleum sector to discuss preparations for commercial oil production expected by the end of 2026, as well as related macroeconomic, monetary policy and governance considerations, it added.

The regional engagements concluded in Kenya, where the Bank of Namibia and the Central Bank of Kenya signed a cooperation agreement covering banking supervision, digital transformation, financial stability, innovation and research.

Kenyan central bank governor Kamau Thugge said the partnership would support mutual learning in areas such as fast payment systems, virtual asset regulation, reserve diversification and capital market infrastructure.

“These engagements provided an important opportunity to exchange practical experiences, deepen technical collaboration and strengthen institutional networks that will support more responsive, resilient and forward-looking policymaking across the continent,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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