Vice-President Dr. Nangolo Mbumba attends the Official Opening of Kazungula Bridge Project in Kazungula, Botswana.

Windhoek,May 12 – – The Vice-President of the Republic of Namibia, Dr. Nangolo Mbumba was delegated to represent His Excellency Dr Hage G. Geingob at the Official Opening of the Kazungula Bridge Project at Kazungula in Botswana on Monday, 10 May 2021.

The Kazungula Bridge Project which includes a bridge linking Botswana

and Zambia over the Zambezi River and a one-stop border facility at Kazungula,

was commissioned in December 2014.

The Bridge and its associated works is

expected to ease access to international markets through connectivity with

major seaports as well as contribute to maximizing the operational efficiency of

the SADC North-South Corridor and enhance regional economic integration.

The Vice President was accompanied by Hon. John Mutorwa, Minister of Works

and Transport, Hon. Pohamba Shifeta, Minister of Environment, Forestry and

Tourisms, and His Excellency Asser Kapere, Namibia’s High Commissioner to

Botswana.

