Namibia welcomes German recognition of 1904-1908 genocide

WINDHOEK, May 29 — Namibia on Friday welcomed the move by Germany to officially recognize the 1904-1907 massacres on the Ovaherero and Nama people as genocide, describing it as a historical moment that has been long overdue.

The Namibian Presidency’s press secretary Alfredo Hengari told Xinhua that the decision by the Germans to officially recognize the colonial-era atrocities as a genocide is a step in the right direction in efforts by the two countries to find a way forward in dealing with the issue that has been deliberated on for six years.

“It is important that the Germans have formally recognized that the atrocities were a genocide and are willing to take responsibility for the bad past,” he said. “It is a step in the right direction in the conclusion of the negotiations.”

Namibian President Hage Geingob is satisfied with the way the two countries have handled the process and is expected to give feedback to Namibians in the near future on the way forward, Hengari said.

“Although we will never find closure because no one will find closure in a genocide, we are glad that the Germans are owning up and the affected communities obviously want the Germans to pay reparations as per the negotiations, and this will be important,” he said.

Namibia says over 100,000 local people were killed as a result of a mass extermination policy initiated by German colonial troops between 1904 and 1908. (Xinhua)