National Workshop in Windhoek Sets Stage for Revamped Local Governance

By Lylie Happiness

WINDHOEK, Sept. 19 – The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development has convened a two-day National Stakeholders Validation Workshop on the Local Authorities Act, 1992 Amendment Bill in Windhoek, at the NamPower Convention Center, from September 19th to 20th, 2023. The primary objective of this gathering is to facilitate discussions and reach a consensus on the necessary amendments to the Local Authorities Act, 1992, with the aim of ensuring its continued relevance and alignment with contemporary and future needs.

Foremost among the proposed changes in the draft Bill is the amendment of Sections 2 and 3 of the Act. These changes include the renaming of Village Councils as Towns and granting the Minister the authority to establish various categories of local governance, including Capital City, Cities, Municipalities (Part 1 & 2), and Towns (Part 1 & 2). These modifications also entail renaming the positions of the “Chairperson of Council” and “Deputy-Chairperson of Council” to align with the new nomenclature. Furthermore, the term “Village Secretary” will be replaced with more appropriate titles in village councils.

The draft Bill also aims to address the existing shortcomings outlined in Section 11, primarily concerning the refusal or failure of nominees to accept office bearer roles during the annually hosted elections for office bearers.

Additionally, the proposed amendments will consider changes to Section 77, empowering the Minister to issue guidelines or directives regarding the use of the 5% contributions and facilitating a consultative process between Regional Councils and Local Authorities for the allocation of funds to approved projects benefiting communities.

Lastly, the amendments will encompass a proposal to restrict foreign nationals from owning or acquiring residential land in designated low-income suburbs within local authority areas. The Minister will also gain the authority to demand the preservation of immovable properties in favour of the State, to be transferred to the State’s ownership for national and public interest, either free of charge or through consultation and set-off against subsidies, grants, or land exchanges, as specified in section 30(1)(t).

Erastus Uutoni, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, emphasized that while reports of poor service delivery, instances of mismanagement, and conflicts among Councilors and officials are frequently reported in the media and communication sent to his office, there is a recognized need to review and amend specific provisions of the Local Authorities Act, 1992, as amended. This is seen as a response to and a means of addressing the aforementioned challenges.

The overarching objective of these amendments to the Local Authorities Act, of 1992, is to strengthen the efficient and coordinated management and governance at both the local and central government levels.