Kremlin says potential Russia-Ukraine summit should conclude all negotiations

MOSCOW, Feb. 26 — A potential summit between Russia and Ukraine should bring closure to all negotiations, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

“If we are talking about such a summit, it should finalize the outcome of the negotiations. It should wrap up all work and bring matters to a conclusion,” Peskov said, adding that Russia’s position on Ukraine is consistent and unchanged.

Negotiations toward a Ukrainian settlement are ongoing, and Moscow has been hearing highly conflicting statements from Ukrainian representatives, the spokesperson said.

When asked whether rhetoric concerning nuclear weapons would be discussed at the next round of Ukrainian negotiations, the official said such an issue cannot be overlooked.

“All sides are pressing ahead with their work, including the U.S. negotiators, for whose continued efforts we are very grateful,” Peskov said.

Separately, Peskov noted that attempting to define the current stage of the Ukrainian settlement process or to issue forecasts would be a grave mistake.

The latest round of talks involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine was held in Geneva on Feb. 17-18. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Wednesday that the next round of talks between delegations from Ukraine, the United States and Russia is expected to take place in early March, media reported. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

