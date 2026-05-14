China Opens New Trade Era for Africa With Zero-Tariff Deal

Namibia Set to Benefit From Industrial Growth and Expanded Export Opportunities

By Wensel Mavara

WINDHOEK,May 15,China has reaffirmed its commitment to Africa’s industrialization and economic transformation following a high-level meeting held on 25 March on the sidelines of the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The meeting, titled “Supporting Africa’s Industrialization: Chinese Investment,” brought together nearly 50 ministers and representatives from African WTO member states, alongside WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The event was chaired by Ambassador Li Yongjie and featured keynote remarks by China’s Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao.

Addressing delegates, Wang highlighted the growing partnership between China and African nations following the outcomes of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). He stated that the meeting reflected strong international support for deeper cooperation in trade, investment, industrial development, and sustainable modernization across the African continent.

Wang stressed that industrialization remains a critical pillar for Africa’s long-term economic transformation and development. He said China is ready to intensify collaboration with African partners in key sectors including industrial and supply chains, infrastructure development, human resource training, and trade and investment facilitation.

Drawing on China’s vast manufacturing capacity and large consumer market, Wang noted that China will continue expanding investment and economic cooperation with African countries to support industrial growth and shared prosperity.

During the discussions, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Cameroon’s Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, and several African representatives raised concerns about growing uncertainties in global trade while emphasizing the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation.

Participants welcomed China’s continued support for Africa through trade and investment partnerships aimed at accelerating industrialization, regional integration, and sustainable economic development.

In a landmark move, China officially implemented zero-tariff measures on 1 May 2026 for all 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations. This historic policy makes China the first major global economy to unilaterally and comprehensively remove tariffs on imports from African partner countries.

The zero-tariff initiative is expected to significantly strengthen China-Africa economic cooperation by increasing the competitiveness of African products in the Chinese market and unlocking new export opportunities for African economies.

Analysts believe the policy will not only boost African exports to China in the short term but will also encourage more Chinese companies to invest directly in Africa, supporting industrialization, agricultural modernization, manufacturing expansion, and regional integration.

For Namibia, the development is expected to create major opportunities for industrial upgrading and value-added production. A more predictable export market to China is likely to attract increased foreign investment, including Chinese investment, into Namibia’s manufacturing and processing sectors.

The policy is also expected to encourage enterprises to establish processing and manufacturing facilities in Namibia that can take advantage of tariff-free access to the Chinese market. This could accelerate Namibia’s transition from exporting mainly raw materials to producing and exporting processed and value-added products.

The information was shared by Wei Jinming China Opens New Trade Era for Africa With Zero-Tariff Deal

Namibia Set to Benefit From Industrial Growth and Expanded Export Opportunities

China has reaffirmed its commitment to Africa’s industrialization and economic transformation following a high-level meeting held on 25 March on the sidelines of the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The meeting, titled “Supporting Africa’s Industrialization: Chinese Investment,” brought together nearly 50 ministers and representatives from African WTO member states, alongside WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The event was chaired by Ambassador Li Yongjie and featured keynote remarks by China’s Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao.

Addressing delegates, Wang highlighted the growing partnership between China and African nations following the outcomes of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). He stated that the meeting reflected strong international support for deeper cooperation in trade, investment, industrial development, and sustainable modernization across the African continent.

Wang stressed that industrialization remains a critical pillar for Africa’s long-term economic transformation and development. He said China is ready to intensify collaboration with African partners in key sectors including industrial and supply chains, infrastructure development, human resource training, and trade and investment facilitation.

Drawing on China’s vast manufacturing capacity and large consumer market, Wang noted that China will continue expanding investment and economic cooperation with African countries to support industrial growth and shared prosperity.

During the discussions, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Cameroon’s Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, and several African representatives raised concerns about growing uncertainties in global trade while emphasizing the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation.

Participants welcomed China’s continued support for Africa through trade and investment partnerships aimed at accelerating industrialization, regional integration, and sustainable economic development.

In a landmark move, China officially implemented zero-tariff measures on 1 May 2026 for all 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations. This historic policy makes China the first major global economy to unilaterally and comprehensively remove tariffs on imports from African partner countries.

The zero-tariff initiative is expected to significantly strengthen China-Africa economic cooperation by increasing the competitiveness of African products in the Chinese market and unlocking new export opportunities for African economies.

Analysts believe the policy will not only boost African exports to China in the short term but will also encourage more Chinese companies to invest directly in Africa, supporting industrialization, agricultural modernization, manufacturing expansion, and regional integration.

For Namibia, the development is expected to create major opportunities for industrial upgrading and value-added production. A more predictable export market to China is likely to attract increased foreign investment, including Chinese investment, into Namibia’s manufacturing and processing sectors.

The policy is also expected to encourage enterprises to establish processing and manufacturing facilities in Namibia that can take advantage of tariff-free access to the Chinese market. This could accelerate Namibia’s transition from exporting mainly raw materials to producing and exporting processed and value-added products.

The information was shared by Wei Jinming Counselor for Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Namibia – Namibia Daily News

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