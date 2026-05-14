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Israeli DM says Israel may resume offensive against Iran “soon”
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Israeli DM says Israel may resume offensive against Iran “soon”

May 14, 2026

JERUSALEM, May 14– Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday that Israel was prepared for the possibility that it may soon need to resume its offensive to achieve the goals of its military campaign against Iran.

The remarks came a day after U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said progress was being made in talks with Iran, but that any deal must ensure Tehran does not develop nuclear weapons.

“Our mission is not over,” Katz said at a memorial ceremony for soldiers. “We must complete the goals of the campaign in a way that ensures Iran will not again become a threat to the existence of Israel, to U.S. forces … for generations to come.”

“We are prepared for the possibility that we will soon be required to act again to ensure these goals are achieved,” he added.

Katz also addressed Hezbollah’s explosive drone attacks after an explosive drone launched from Lebanon struck northern Israel earlier on Thursday, wounding three people.

“We are well aware of the drone threat,” he said. “Alongside solutions that have already been deployed in the field, there are several additional technological and operational solutions, and the entire defense establishment is mobilized on the issue.”

“Hezbollah will pay the full price,” Katz said.

Despite a fragile ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out deadly daily strikes in Lebanon, while its ground forces have expanded operations in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has responded with attacks on soldiers and the border area using drones and rockets. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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