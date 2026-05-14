Namibia, EU seek stronger green value chains amid push for economic diversification

WINDHOEK, May 14 — The second Namibia-European Union (EU) Business Forum concluded here on Wednesday, with both sides seeking to deepen economic, trade, and investment cooperation, particularly in green industrialization and value-added exports

One of the key announcements at the forum was a 4-million-euro (about 4.7 million U.S. dollars) project, in partnership with the Geological Survey of Finland and Andrada’s Uis Mine, to support lithium extraction and strengthen Namibia’s participation in global battery value chains.

EU Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy Jessika Roswall said the project targets one of the strategic bottlenecks in the global battery supply chain by helping unlock lithium at a commercially viable cost and grade.

Kaire Mbuende, director general of Namibia’s National Planning Commission, said that the forum’s priority areas are closely aligned with Namibia’s national development agenda, particularly the country’s efforts to move beyond raw commodity exports and develop stronger local value chains in sectors such as agribusiness, critical raw materials, green hydrogen, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

The renewed Namibia-EU Strategic Partnership roadmap, now extended to the 2026-2030 period, is expected to reinforce cooperation in renewable hydrogen, critical raw materials, local value addition, skills development, and investment facilitation.

Nditah Nghipondoka-Robiati, executive director in Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Trade, said the 2016 SADC-EU Economic Partnership Agreement has provided an important framework for expanding trade between Namibia and the EU.

EU Ambassador to Namibia Ana Beatriz Martins said the agreement has not only opened doors for Namibian exporters but also helped local businesses participate more confidently in European markets.

The forum came as the EU is intensifying efforts to diversify supply chains for critical raw materials, renewable hydrogen, and green industrial inputs, while African economies, including Namibia, are seeking to capture more value from minerals, energy resources, and agricultural exports. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 39