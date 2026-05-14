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Home International Iran begins letting some Chinese ships cross Strait of Hormuz — media
Iran begins letting some Chinese ships cross Strait of Hormuz — media
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Iran begins letting some Chinese ships cross Strait of Hormuz — media

May 14, 2026

TEHRAN, May 14– It has become possible since Wednesday night for a number of Chinese ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in compliance with Iranian management protocols, the semi-official Fars news agency reported Thursday, citing an informed source.

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz beginning Feb. 28, when it barred passage to vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.

Meanwhile, Fars quoted a senior official of the Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps as saying that 30 vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Wednesday night.

The official added that different countries have accepted the Iran-designated route for passage through the strait.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all commercial vessels, provided they cooperate with Iranian naval forces to pass through the waterway.

Iran has not posed any obstacle to shipping through the strait, he said, stressing that it is the United States that has enforced the blockade.

Araghchi expressed hope that the situation could be ended with the removal of the U.S. “illegal” blockade. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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