National Green Hydrogen Roadshow Attracts Enthusiastic Residents

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Sept. 6 – The National Green Hydrogen Roadshow, jointly organized by the Government of the Republic of Namibia (GRN) and Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen), has been met with enthusiastic participation from residents in communities across the country.

Commencing in August and extending until November, the roadshow has witnessed GRN and Hyphen representatives engaging with diverse stakeholders throughout Namibia. Their objective is to disseminate information about the Hyphen project and the Socio-economic Development (SED) Framework.

This week, the roadshow made a visit to the Hardap & //Kharas region, where local residents have eagerly sought answers to their questions about various aspects of the Hyphen project. These inquiries span topics such as scholarships, job opportunities, and the environmental impact of the initiative.

The Hyphen project represents the initial phase of GRN’s strategic plan to establish a large-scale green hydrogen industry in Namibia, fostering economic growth within the country. The venture is underpinned by a substantial investment of US$10 billion, roughly equivalent to Namibia’s annual GDP.

Projections indicate that the project will generate up to 15,000 employment opportunities during the construction phase and sustain 3,000 permanent jobs during its operational phase. Importantly, it is envisaged that approximately 90% of these positions will be filled by Namibian citizens. Hyphen is also actively striving for a 30% local procurement rate for goods, services, and materials throughout both the construction and operational stages.

The National Green Hydrogen Roadshow is not only disseminating critical information but also fostering a sense of optimism and engagement within local communities as Namibia embarks on a path toward a sustainable green hydrogen industry.