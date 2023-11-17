Germany and Namibia Partner on Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant and Refuelling Station

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 17 — In a significant stride toward advancing green hydrogen technology, Germany and Namibia have joined forces to initiate a groundbreaking project aimed at establishing a green hydrogen pilot plant and refuelling station in Namibia. This collaborative effort seeks not only to develop and test innovative materials for hydrogen production and handling but also to position Namibia as a prominent producer of green hydrogen.

Led by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Education and Research and Namibia’s Cleanergy Solutions Namibia, the project has secured substantial funding exceeding €10 million from Germany. This financial support will underpin the development of a 5 MW pilot plant near Walvis Bay, with completion expected within the next ten months.

A pivotal aspect of the initiative is the partnership between the Bundesanstalt für Materialforschung und-prüfung (BAM), a German research institute, and the Namibia Green Hydrogen Institute at the University of Namibia (UNam). This collaboration will facilitate the exchange of scientific knowledge and expertise, fostering innovation and ensuring the highest safety standards for the hydrogen economy.

The pilot plant will function as a testing ground for various hydrogen production and handling technologies, enabling researchers to identify and develop innovative materials that enhance the safety and sustainability of green hydrogen technologies. The focus of this research will be on materials for welded transport lines, piping systems, and storage tanks, ensuring the integrity and reliability of hydrogen infrastructure.

Beyond technological advancements, the project aims to stimulate economic growth and reduce carbon emissions in Namibia. By harnessing the solar energy plant of Olthaver & List and leveraging CMB.TECH’s proficiency in hydrogen and ammonia technologies, Namibia can capitalize on its abundant renewable energy resources to emerge as a major producer of green hydrogen.

The collaboration between Germany and Namibia underscores the increasing international recognition of green hydrogen as a promising solution for a sustainable future. This project has the potential not only to propel green hydrogen technology forward but also to contribute significantly to Namibia’s economic and environmental objectives.