Broos: Namibia friendly a good test ahead of Zimbabwe clash

Staff Reporter

CAPE TOWN, Sept. 6 — Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is gearing up his team for a crucial friendly match against Namibia, and he believes this encounter will provide valuable insights into what South Africa can expect when they face Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next year.

The friendly match against Namibia is scheduled to take place at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, and Bafana Bafana will follow this with another international friendly against DR Congo at the same venue three days later. These fixtures are part of South Africa’s preparation for both the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, commencing in November, and the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast next year.

Broos recognizes the significance of facing Namibia, a team with numerous international players in the Premier Soccer League, including standout talents like Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns and Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates. He anticipates that Namibia will present a challenge that closely mirrors what South Africa might encounter when playing against Zimbabwe next year.

“Namibia are our neighbours, and I am sure they will try to put up a good performance against us,” Broos stated. “Maybe it will already be preparation for when we have to play Zimbabwe next year. They will have the same style, as a team that wants to win against South Africa, so it will also be a good test against Namibia.”

Broos has also expressed satisfaction with the attitude and dedication displayed by his team during training, even by the newcomers in the squad.

“It has been a long time since I was not happy with what happened in training,” said the Bafana head coach. “In the last year, they are always motivated, everyone works hard, and that is a pleasure for the coach. It is no different now, even with four or five other players (here). For them, they are also adapting. Outside the field, it is not a problem; the players know each other, but on the field, they need to know each other (too).”

Although Bafana will be without the injured Percy Tau and Lyle Foster for the friendly matches, Broos remains confident in his squad’s ability to excel in their absence.

“We have a good squad, and we have to be ready for any eventuality,” he emphasized. “We have to be ready for the World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations, so these two friendly matches are very important for us.”

Don’t miss the action as the Bafana Bafana vs. Namibia friendly kicks off at 3 p.m. CAT on Saturday, September 9, at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg. The match will be broadcast live on SABC1, giving fans a front-row seat to this exciting encounter.