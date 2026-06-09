Regional trade drives Namibia’s commerce as Africa takes over half of April trade

WINDHOEK, June 9 — African markets accounted for more than half of Namibia’s total trade in April, underscoring the growing importance of regional economic integration and intra-African commerce, according to the latest trade data released by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) on Tuesday.

Namibia exported goods worth 5.5 billion Namibian dollars (about 332 million U.S. dollars) to African countries during the month, while imports from the continent totaled 7.7 billion Namibian dollars, the NSA said in its International Merchandise Trade Statistics Bulletin for April 2026.

The figures show that exports to African markets accounted for 56.1 percent of Namibia’s total exports, while imports from the continent represented 54.7 percent of the country’s total imports.

“The significant share of trade conducted within Africa underscores the importance of regional markets in supporting Namibia’s economic activity and strengthening regional integration,” the report said.

South Africa remained Namibia’s leading African trading partner, followed by Botswana, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zimbabwe on the export side.

Major African sources of imports included South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria, Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Namibia’s exports to Africa were dominated by non-monetary gold, petroleum oils, fish, precious stones and fertilizers, while imports mainly consisted of petroleum oils, nickel ores and concentrates, commercial vehicles, and base metal ores, according to the report.

The NSA said 98.9 percent of Namibia’s exports to Africa were destined for southern African countries, while 85 percent of imports from the continent originated from the Southern African Development Community region.

The latest data comes as African countries continue advancing regional trade under frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area, which aims to boost intra-African trade, industrialization and economic diversification across the continent.

Despite strong regional trade activity, Namibia recorded an overall trade deficit of 4.4 billion Namibian dollars in April, with imports of 14.2 billion Namibian dollars exceeding exports of 9.8 billion Namibian dollars.

Non-monetary gold, fish, uranium and diamonds were Namibia’s leading exports during the month, while petroleum oils remained the country’s largest import commodity. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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