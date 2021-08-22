NamInspiration celebrates Andimba Toivo ya Toivo’s rich legacy on his birthday anniversary.

Windhoek, Aug 22–To fulfill its mission Of creating a platform for Namibian inspiration quotes that aims to inspire, educate and motivate the nation and to realize it’s vision of promoting the legacy of our inspirational leaders of our society, NamInspiration today held a lecture In Memory of the late Kuku Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo.

In an effort to uphold their vision, “to promote the legacy of our inspirational leaders of our society” Meryam Nghidipo, the Founder of Namibia Insparational Qoutes held a birthday celabration in Honor of the late Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo with guestspeaker, the spiritualist and visual artist Ndasuunye Shikongeni, commonly known by his stage name as Hishishi PAPA.

Andimba Herman Toivo Ya Toivo was born on 22 August 1924 in Omangundu near Ondangwa in the Oshikoto Region in northern part of Namibia.

Toivo Ya Toivo was a Namibian Anti-apartheid’s activist who formed part of the pre-indipendece movements.Toivo Ya Toivo was one of the founders of the Ovamboland People’s Congress (OPC) on 2 August 1957 which sought to fight for the rights of mine workers. The Ovamboland People’s Congress was the Predecessor of the Ovambo Peoples Organization and the South West Africa Peoples Organization which were formed between 1959-60 by activists Sam Shafishuna Nujoma, who became the founding president and the father of an independent Namibia with other activists such as Louis Nelengani and Andreas Shipanga, amongst others.

Toivo Ya Toivo was trialed in August 1967 under South Africa’s Terrorism Act of 21 June 1976, after he was then deported back to Namibia for sending a tape to now the late Mburumba Kerina and Rev. Michael Scott who petitioned against the occupation of Namibia by South Africa to the United Nations Organisation Headquaters in New York.

Toivo Ya Toivo was convicted on the 9th of February 1968 to serve 20 years in Robben Island prison near Cape Town where he served his years with other prominent ANC leaders, such as the likes of Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu and countless others. He was released from Robben Island after serving 16 years in March 1984.

Upon his release from Robben Island prison ya Toivo returned to Namibia and served as the Secretary-General of SWAPO party from 1984 to 199. He was appointed to the National Assembly and then served as the Minister of Mines and Energy. He further served as the Minister of Labour, and before his retirement from office in 2006, he served as the Minister of Prisons and Correctional Services. Toivo Ya Toivo passed away on 9 June 2017 in Windhoek at the age of 92.

During his 97th birthday ceremony, the Pan Africanist Ndasuunye PAPA Shikongeni, who is well known for his stage name as Hishishi PAPA shared some memories from the past life of Kuku Toivo Ya Toivo, PAPA remanences on the first time he met Kuku Toivo Ya Toivo, that he inspired him at a tender age to take the gun and liberate the Mother Land from colonial invaders in 1984 despite the then increased political segregation. “You have to be patient and you have to liberate not only Namibia but the rest of Africa” one of the many things he had learned from the fallen hero.

PAPA expressed his concern on the selective manner on which Heroes Day in Namibia is celebrated “We Namibians should take this month, not as individuals but as Namibians, we are not tribal but we are rather the foundation of Namibia and your venular language is simply your identity as a Namibian”. The legendary visual artist emphasized that a Namibian hero is anyone who goes out and becomes a Namibian ambassador by representations, the likes of Frank Fredricks, Johanna Benson, the two thriving athletes Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi are all heroes whose portraits should be up in the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services.

PAPA described the late Toivo Ya Toivo as a, “humble, visionary and selfless individual”.

“African People, Namibian People, you have created and inherited a culture we do not understand, we need to create a personal interest in his wisdom, to understand Toivo Ya Toivo, Mburumba Kerina, Hosea Kutako, Hendrik Witbooi and Jan Jonker Afrikaner” said Papa as his closing remarks message to the youth that has lost interest in Pan Africanism and would rather be more involved with the western world.

Ndasuunye Shikongeni is a Namibian, Pan Africanist, Spiritualist , Father and Mentor who is well known by his liberation music and his visual artwork that derives his stage name Hishishi Papa “ Pan African Photophysical Artist” (PAPA). He serves as the Headman of Ongungila Village.

Compiled by Mary Mutonga

Namibia daily news