Nedbank for Good Series Tee-Off: Schmidt and Chipfupa Lead the Pack

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 25 — Heinrich Schmidt and Claris Chipfupa emerged as the victorious contenders in the thrilling tenth round of this year’s Nedbank for Good Series, which unfolded at the Windhoek Golf & Country Club this past Saturday.

A total of 79 amateur golf enthusiasts, including seven women, took to the challenging course amidst blustery conditions, all vying for a coveted spot in the forthcoming finals set to grace the Omeya Golf Club in a mere two weeks.

In the men’s competition, the fierce competition was epitomized by the neck-and-neck race in the top ranks, necessitating a count-out to determine the rankings. Heinrich Schmidt clinched the top spot with a remarkable score of 42 points, closely followed by Granworth Vries, who secured second place with 39 points. The third spot was claimed by Benoit Schrywer, also with 39 points, decided by the count-out procedure. Tiaan Grobler and Brandon Stoffels, both tallying 38 points, contended for fourth place, with Grobler ultimately prevailing through the count-out deliberation.

In the women’s division, Claris Chipfupa shone brightly with an impressive 42-point performance, leaving Celonika Robinson in her wake, who clinched second place with a commendable 35 points. Natasja Louw rounded off the podium with 32 points, securing the third position.

Despite challenging weather conditions, event organizer Dan Zwiebel expressed his satisfaction with the overall proceedings. He congratulated the victors and acknowledged the players’ resilience in the face of the relentless wind. Zwiebel extended his gratitude to the dedicated committee and management for their unwavering support in orchestrating yet another exemplary event. He eagerly anticipated the grand finale where this year’s champion would be crowned.

The 2023 Nedbank for Good Series embarked on its journey at Omeya Golf Club before traversing through Gobabis, Oranjemund, Tsumeb, Mariental, Oshakati, Walvis Bay, Rossmund Golf Course, Henties Bay Golf & Lifestyle Estate, and culminated at the Windhoek Golf & Country Club.

In keeping with Nedbank Namibia’s commitment to community betterment, the proceeds from the event will be channelled toward the Rössing Foundation, benefiting learners and educators in rural schools. These individuals have significantly benefited from the Nedbank for Good Series, with the Mobile Laboratory at Omeya Golf Club offering a platform for immersive learning through various experiments.

Selma Kaulinge, the Communication and Public Relations Manager of Nedbank Namibia commended the exciting journey of this year’s series and anticipated a spectacular finale on October 6th at Omeya. She expressed gratitude to the supporting sponsors for their invaluable contributions to this year’s edition.

As the finalists prepare to converge at Omeya Golf Club on Friday, October 6th, the stage is set to crown the champion of the Nedbank for Good Series, marking yet another triumphant year of this prestigious event.